ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Babar Awan has held Shehbaz Sharif responsible for the delay in appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Babar Awan said delay in appointment of the members of the ECP will not create any constitutional crisis, but a vacuum, for which Shehbaz Sharif will be responsible.

He said name of retired Judge Noorul Haq Qureshi was tabled from the both sides, consensus was made on his name but it was not announced.

The PTI leader taking on Shehbaz Sharif, said, the PML-N president is not ill, he wants to chair meetings of his party from London.

Awan asked Shehbaz to return back to the country and join the parliamentary committee to finalise the names of the ECP members.

Earlier in the day, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had floated three names for the ECP’s top position.

The incumbent Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan’s five-year term to end on Friday (tomorrow).

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting of a bipartisan parliamentary panel ended yesterday without reaching a decision about appointment of two members of the election commission from Sindh and Balochistan.

