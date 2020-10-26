Court hears KPT illegal recruitment case against Babar Ghauri, others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday submitted a report in accountability court here about declaring former minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghauri a proclaimed offender, ARY News reported.

The accountability court in Karachi was hearing the reference of illegal recruitment and misuse of power in Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Sindh Assembly member Javed Hanif, Rauf Akhtar Farooqui and other accused have been arrested in the case.

Former federal minister and MQM leader Babar Ghauri has been absconder in the case.

The NAB prosecutor presented a report with regard to the action on declaring the absconding former minister Ghauri a proclaimed offender.

The prosecutor informed the court that under Section 88, the accountability bureau is taking action to seize properties of the accused person. “The bureau still waiting for reports from some districts of Punjab and Balochistan,” NAB prosecutor said.

Former KPT chairman Javed Hanif’s counsels filed a plea in court seeking permission for their client to go abroad for his medical treatment.

The court issued notices to the prosecution and the NAB over the application.

The witness could not appear before the court over a petition of counsels of the accused with regard to amendment in the NAB Ordinance.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until November 09.

KPT Corruption Reference

Babar Ghauri and others facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012.

On Sep 15 last year, the court while approving a reference filed by the NAB, had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Babar Ghauri and other accused.

According to the reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog, Javed Hanif in his capacity as the then KPT chairman misused his official authority and made illegal appointments of 940 employees in the KPT with the connivance of Babar Ghauri.

NAB claims that the appointments were made in violation of the KPT law, rules and regulations, which was resulted in loss to national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion.

