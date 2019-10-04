Babusar, other areas in Pakistan’s north receive snowfall

CHILAS: The upper parts of Astore valley in Gilgit-Baltistan have received heavy snowfall dipping the mercury and restricting people to their houses, ARY News reported.

The first snowfall of autumn continued at Babusar Top. After six inches snowfall Babusar to Naran National Highway has been closed for traffic, officials said.

Several vehicles traveling from Rawalpindi to Chilas and Gilgit have been stranded on road due to the weather, police said.

The police has closed Babusar road for vehicular traffic temporarily, officials said.

The upper regions of Diamer district including Nanga Parbat and Batogah Top also receiving snowfall.

The rain and snowfall have dipped temperatures bringing chilly weath in all parts of Diamer district.

The district administration fearing road blockades in the areas due to heavy snowfall.

According to local people snowfall usually began in November, but this year it started earlier, closing Babusar Pass road for all traffic.

