Baby stabbed in head with screwdriver in fight between parents

WILSON, NORTH CAROLINA: Deputies in Wilson say a 2-month-old is in the hospital with a skull fracture after being stabbed in the head during a fight between the infant’s parents.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Yank Road near Wilson around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told deputies that an infant was bleeding resulting from a fight between Angel Marie Webb, 21, and Eusebio Munoz Jr., 21.

An investigation revealed that Munoz was holding the infant when Webb tried to stab him with a screwdriver before missing and stabbing the 2-month-old in the head instead.

Deputies say the infant was taken to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit.

Webb was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was released Wednesday on a $5,000 secured bond.

Munoz was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and was also released on a $5,000 bond.

