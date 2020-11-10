Babysitter trying to flee after abducting infant boy nabbed at airport

Detectives have nabbed a babysitter at Denver International Airport – Colorado who was trying to flee after allegedly abducting a four-month-old Utah boy.

A babysitter abducted an infant boy and fled with him to Colorado, however, the alleged kidnapping bid was foiled by detectives who took her into custody from the airport, nearly 600 miles away in Denver

According to Crime Online, Cedar City police had been informed by the mother of the infant, Peyton Everett Caraballo-Winston’s on Friday that she had allowed all three of her children to stay the night with their babysitter, who was to return them Friday morning.

She complained that the babysitter, Emily Marissa Luciano, made continual excuses about her delay in returning the children.

During the investigation, police learned that the babysitter had dropped the older children — ages 5 and 1 — “with a third-party” and taken Peyton with her to Colorado.

The officials issued an AMBER Alert for the infant besides recovering and returning the other two children to their mother.

The officials kept in contact with Luciano via text and telephone, however, “she consistently provided deceitful and inconsistent statements to officers and was not cooperative with the investigation,” police said.

Later, Luciano was found at Denver International Airport by detectives working with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The babysitter was taken into custody, and the infant was found safe and unharmed. Luciano was reportedly being held without bond at Denver’s Downtown Detention Center awaiting further proceedings.

The mother posted on her Facebook page that all three children are back in her custody.

Comments

comments