ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday confirmed backdoor talks between the government and opposition after contact between Opposition Leader in Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, ARY NEWS reported.

Fawad Chaudhry while confirming the backdoor talks said that they had approached key opposition leaders in a bid to include them in the consultative process.

“The prime minister has asked the speaker to approach the opposition,” he said adding that they had made the approach towards them and now the masses would decide on it.

Earlier, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser reached out to Yousuf Raza Gilani as two of them discussed improving the state of affairs within the Parliament and electoral reforms.

“It is the joint responsibility of all to maintain the sanctity and respect of the Parliament,” he said adding that they had to face the ongoing challenges beyond their party politics.

Read More: PM Imran Khan asks NA speaker to form parliamentary body for electoral reforms

The National Assembly speaker said that electoral reforms were need of the hour and asked the opposition leaders to convey the names of their party leaders to be represented in the parliamentary body mulling over these reforms.

Responding to it, Yousuf Raza Gilani assured that they would extend their cooperation for running the assembly affairs in a proper manner. “Naveed Qamar has been appointed focal person in this regard by Bilawal Bhutto,” he said adding that PPP would play its positive role for the electoral reforms as it is a much-needed initiative.

