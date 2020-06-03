Bad news for miscreants who looted Apple stores in US

Amid protests against the killing of George Floyd, Apple Stores across the United States were looted by opportunists and miscreants but there is a bad news for such people who took away iPhones and other gadgets.

Yes, there is a sting in the tail for anyone stealing a boxed iPhone from one of those retail stores.

Thieves who stole iPhones from ransacked Apple stores quickly learned that the gadgets were loaded with special security software, as they displayed a message on their screens indicating that their locations were being monitored.

“Please return to Apple Walnut Street,” read the onscreen message of an iPhone stolen from an Apple store in Philadelphia, according to social media posts.

“This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”

Media outlets like Forbes and Daily Mail who reported the story, made it clear that it was not confirmed if the photo circulating on social media is recent but iPhone usually has such tracking features that make it possible like its Find My App and the option to remotely erase your device.

A firm which can provide its users with such facilities can definitely track it’s stolen devices too.

