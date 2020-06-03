Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bad news for miscreants who looted Apple stores in US

Apple China donations COVID-19

Amid protests against the killing of George Floyd, Apple Stores across the United States were looted by opportunists and miscreants but there is a bad news for such people who took away iPhones and other gadgets.

Yes, there is a sting in the tail for anyone stealing a boxed iPhone from one of those retail stores.

Thieves who stole iPhones from ransacked Apple stores quickly learned that the gadgets were loaded with special security software, as they displayed a message on their screens indicating that their locations were being monitored.

“Please return to Apple Walnut Street,” read the onscreen message of an iPhone stolen from an Apple store in Philadelphia, according to social media posts.

“This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”

Media outlets like Forbes and Daily Mail who reported the story, made it clear that it was not confirmed if the photo circulating on social media is recent but iPhone usually has such tracking features that make it possible like its Find My App and the option to remotely erase your device.

A firm which can provide its users with such facilities can definitely track it’s stolen devices too.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Woman trapped in manhole for several days rescued by police

International

South Korea approves antiviral drug to treat COVID-19

ScienceTechnology

Google takes down Indian app that removed Chinese ones: spokesman

Offbeat

Man wriggles out to safety after being buried alive in sand


ARY NEWS URDU