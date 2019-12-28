Bad weather, poor visibility disrupt flight schedule at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Dense fog and inclement weather in Islamabad resulted in flight schedule disruption causing diversion and delay of flights at Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The visibility limit in Islamabad went down to below 200 meters causing disruption in the flight schedule.

More than dozen flights were delayed due to the foggy weather, while some flights were also cancelled, airport sources said.

A PIA flight, PK 246, from Damam to Islamabad was diverted and landed at Peshawar airport due to bad weather.

An Islamabad bound flight from Dubai was also diverted this morning to Peshawar airport.

A Skardu bound flight, PK 451, from Islamabad, and another flight to Dubai PK 211 were cancelled, while PK 603 left for Gilgit after a delay of two hours and 40 minutes.

A flight from Islamabad to Quetta, PK 325 was also delayed. Another flight of a foreign airlines bound to Karachi was also delayed for 1:50 hour.

Several other flights to or from Islamabad were delayed due to the bad weather.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s airplane was also diverted towards Peshawar due to inclement weather whereas it was scheduled to arrive in the capital city, Islamabad.

