Bahawalpur girl who committed suicide after being raped laid to rest

BAHAWALPUR: A girl who committed suicide a day after being raped by a landlord in Bahawalpur district of Punjab province on Friday laid to rest, ARY News reported.

The body was laid to rest after the post-mortem report.

The father of rape victim had claimed that his daughter was raped by a landlord named Luqman within the precincts of Khairpur Tamewali police station of Bahawalpur District but police didn’t register a First Information Report (FIR) despite several attempts and requests by the family.

After notice of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the SHO, Muhrar along with the ASI Muhammad Hussain were taken into custody over negligence in their duty and trying to protect the suspected rapist.

ASI Muhammad Hussain did not refer the alleged rape-victim girl for medical check-up and was found guilty in the investigation, said the police.

The arrested policemen would be presented before the local magistrate today for physical remand.

Rape victim girl consumed pesticide spray to commit suicide.

Tahira reportedly wrote a suicide note to her father which read, “People will remember you for raising an honourable daughter who took her life upon denial of justice and you can now live with honour”

