Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Fifteen injured in Bahawalpur school roof collapse

bahawalpur school roof collapse

BAHAWALPUR: At least fifteen people, students and teachers among them, got wounded in a roof collapse incident at a private school in a Bahawalpur neighbourhood on Friday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials relayed one of the injured students is said to be in critical condition because of a head injury.

Five of the injured were discharged after being administered first aid.

The officials said a portion of the roof of the derelict building’s second floor caved in, injuring pupils taking classes on the second and first floors.

Upon being informed of the incident, rescuers reached the spot and pulled out those trapped under the debris, shifting the injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned took notice of the incident and sealed the building.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt will provide cheap electricity to consumers: Omar Ayub

Pakistan

Sikandar Sultan Raja appointed as CEC, notification issued

Pakistan

Pistol bullets found in Istanbul-bound flyer’s luggage at Lahore airport

Pakistan

Info adviser rejects TI report after showing serious concerns


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close