BAHAWALPUR: At least fifteen people, students and teachers among them, got wounded in a roof collapse incident at a private school in a Bahawalpur neighbourhood on Friday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials relayed one of the injured students is said to be in critical condition because of a head injury.

Five of the injured were discharged after being administered first aid.

The officials said a portion of the roof of the derelict building’s second floor caved in, injuring pupils taking classes on the second and first floors.

Upon being informed of the incident, rescuers reached the spot and pulled out those trapped under the debris, shifting the injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned took notice of the incident and sealed the building.

