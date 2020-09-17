Bahawalpur girl commits suicide after being raped by landlord

BAHAWALPUR: A girl committed suicide a day after being raped by a landlord in Bahawalpur district of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ARY News correspondent, the rape victim’s father claimed that his daughter was raped by a landlord named Luqman within the precincts of Khairpur Tamewali police station of Bahawalpur District but police didn’t register a First Information Report (FIR) despite several attempts and requests by the family.

He maintained that his daughter today consumed pesticide spray to commit suicide.

Tahira reportedly wrote a suicide note to her father which read, “People will remember you for raising an honourable daughter who took her life upon denial of justice and you can now live with honour”

The suspect Luqman allegedly raped Tahira a day ago in the fields near Khairpur Tamewali but when she and her father went to the local police station, the police impeded FIR and referred them to a police check-post.

Suspect arrested as CM Punjab takes notice

Soon after the ARY News reported the incident, Punjab Minister for Information, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan informed the channel that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar immediately took notice of the incident and ordered DPO Bahawalpur to take action.

“The prime suspect, Luqman, has now been arrested along with area SHO and the checkpost incharge,” Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said.

He added that the police officials-the SHO and checkpost incharge- were responsible for delay in registering the case and will also face the music along with the culprit.

Chohan was of the view that Punjab government is following a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to rape cases and police negligence and will make sure the culprits be punished.

