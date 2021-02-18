Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Another country launches digital Covid vaccine ‘passport’

bahrain

Bahrain has become the latest country to launch a digital Covid vaccine ‘passport’ for its citizens where they will get an official vaccination certificate two weeks after being vaccinated with two doses.

According to an Independent UK report, Bahrain’s BeAware app will issue an official vaccination certificate two weeks after being vaccinated with two doses, with at least 21 days between each.

bahrain covid vaccine passport beaware app vaccination certificate

It will also contain personal details of the user including which vaccine was received. BeAware app comes with a QR code linked to the national vaccine register.

It may be noted here that Bahrain offered four vaccines free of charge to its citizens, including China’s Sinopharm, Russia’s Sputnik V or the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines cleared for use in the United Kingdom (UK).

bahrain beaware app

Bahrain is the latest country to explore the possibility of vaccine passports.

Earlier in February, Denmark had announced plans to launch its very own digital “vaccination passport” to show whether travellers have received the coronavirus jab.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PTI to emerge as single largest party in Senate, says Fawad

Pakistan

Hafeez Shaikh’s nomination for Senate seat challenged

Must Read

Mentally ill ‘ignored’ in most European COVID vaccine plans –…

International

Saudi Arabia launches 13 new electronic services


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close