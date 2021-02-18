Bahrain has become the latest country to launch a digital Covid vaccine ‘passport’ for its citizens where they will get an official vaccination certificate two weeks after being vaccinated with two doses.

According to an Independent UK report, Bahrain’s BeAware app will issue an official vaccination certificate two weeks after being vaccinated with two doses, with at least 21 days between each.

It will also contain personal details of the user including which vaccine was received. BeAware app comes with a QR code linked to the national vaccine register.

It may be noted here that Bahrain offered four vaccines free of charge to its citizens, including China’s Sinopharm, Russia’s Sputnik V or the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines cleared for use in the United Kingdom (UK).

Bahrain is the latest country to explore the possibility of vaccine passports.

Earlier in February, Denmark had announced plans to launch its very own digital “vaccination passport” to show whether travellers have received the coronavirus jab.

