Bahrain govt allows people to start their e-stores for free

Bahrainis can now start their e-stores for free under the supervision of the ministries of Labour and Social Development or Industry, Commerce and Tourism, local media reported. Bahrain’s Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister while chairing the cabinet meeting issued a directive to allow Bahrainis who sell via the internet two options to choose between.

Option one is to join the “step” programme for productive families without any fees under the supervision of the Ministry of Labour and Social Development.

Option two is to join the “Sijili” programme dedicated to virtual commercial activities under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, according to Bahraini media, quoting BNA News Agency. Under both options, Bahraini entrepreneurs can take advantage of the package of benefits allocated to commercial enterprises, including subsidies, financing, and competitive bidding programmes. In a bid to help keep retailers in business during the lockdowns imposed to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Bahrain’s government launched in April last year a ‘virtual mall’ that allows consumers to browse and shop from over 100 retailers on one site with the apt url, mall.bh.

