Wage Protection: Bahrain introduces system for private sector employees

Bahrain has Monday unveiled a phased system aimed to protect the wages of private-sector employees and limit labour disputes.

The kingdom’s Minister of Labour and Social Development Jamil Bin Mohammed had issued a decree specifying dates of the phased system, local media reported.

According to the decree, reported by the local media, the employer is committed to regularly paying the employees.

The first phase of the system applies on May 1, covering private sector institutions that employ 500 workers or above.