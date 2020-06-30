Bahrain govt announces to pay 50% of workers’ wages amid COVID-19 crisis

DUBAI: In a big incentive for business to avoid layoffs amid COVID-19 crisis, the Bahraini government has announced to pay 50 percent of workers’ salaries for those sectors badly affected by the pandemic.

According to the reports, the government will pay the salaries to the workers for a three-month period. Sources said that the government has spend over $570 million on salaries of its citizens employed in the private sector from April to June.

The government was also considering to waive electricity and gas bills to provide economic relief to its people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the reports.

