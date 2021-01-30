In Pictures: Bakhtawar Bhutto dazzles in champagne-gold on Nikkah

Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has tied the knot with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary.

The nikkah ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was held at Bilawal House, Karachi on Friday. The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhary alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson.

While the ceremony was kept intimate with a shorter guest list than usual, the bride stunned in a gorgeous Wardah Saleen champagne-gold ensemble. Escorted by her brother, PPP-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Bakhtawar looked every bit as regal as her family name commands as she made her way to the wedding stage.

Taking to Twitter to express his happiness and share photos from the wedding, Bilawal tweeted, “Happiest moment in many years to see my sister getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy.”

Bakhtawar’s bridal mehndi was done by Karachi-based henna artist Umme Kulsoom. The intricate henna was typical of the reigning bridal style these days and took the artist almost 5-6 hours to apply!

In an interesting reveal, Kulsoom shared that she had no idea who she was going to apply henna for when first asked for availability.

“They have an aunt named Bunto and I had done the henna for her daughter. I got a call from her asking if I am free on these dates and I was so I said yes. She told me a girl named Sabeen would call me, who turned out to be Bakhtawar’s cousin,” she shared.

The distinctive ‘ajrak’ pattern was also suggested by Bakhtawar herself!

Their wedding festivities of Bakhtawar started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad. This followed by an intimate Mendi ceremony at Bilawal House. The Barat is scheduled for the 30th of January.

