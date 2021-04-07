Bakhtawar Bhutto isolating after testing Covid-19 positive

KARACHI: Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari revealed on Wednesday she has contracted Covid-19.

“I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen,” she tweeted.

I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering🙏. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 7, 2021

Last year in November, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contracted the novel coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link,” he had tweeted.

Comments

comments