Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bakhtawar Bhutto isolating after testing Covid-19 positive

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari covid-19 positive

KARACHI: Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari revealed on Wednesday she has contracted Covid-19.

“I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen,” she tweeted.

Last year in November, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contracted the novel coronavirus.

I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link,” he had tweeted.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Zulfi Bukhari welcomes PIA for operating special flights to UK

Pakistan

LHC to hear plea seeking implementation of SC local councils verdict

Pakistan

Lahore gamer reveals why he shot dead four people

Pakistan

Two children among three killed in Karachi cylinder blast

[X] Close