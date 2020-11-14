Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari set to engage on Nov 27

KARACHI: The daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto is all set to engage with the son of business tycoon Younas Choudhry.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mehmood and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari would be engaged on November 27 in a ceremony to be held at Bilawal House Karachi.

Invitations have been given to the guests. The attendants of the ceremony are advised to have a COVID-19 test before 24 hours of the engagement ceremony and submit the report with the Bilawal House.

The move has been taken in the wake of coronavirus spread in the province, especially in Karachi.

The guests are also advised not to carry their cellphones. Only the officially deputed photographers will cover the event.

