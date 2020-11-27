Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry get engaged in Karachi

KARACHI: Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday got engaged at Bilawal House in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During the engagement ceremony, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry exchanged the rings. Both Bakhtawar and her fiancé wore traditional oriental attires on the special occasion.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Bakhtawar shared a picture of her and her fiancé, with a portrait of her assassinated mother Benazir Bhutto in the background.

Sources said that former prime president Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naek, Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed and other noted personalities were present in the ceremony.

Her brother and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari virtually attended the engagement ceremony as he was in quarantine as he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Ahead of her engagement, Bakhtawar tweeted, “Very sentimental and emotional day. So grateful for everyone’s love and prayers. Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate. InshAllah this is only the beginning – will be able to celebrate in a post Covid world. Please keep SMBB and our family in your prayers.”

The sources said that the guests were served Pakistani and English dishes while special dishes were prepared for children on the occasion.

