#Balaypethappa becomes top trend on Twitter during GB elections

KARACHI: #Balaypethappa has become the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan with more than 20k tweets during ongoing GB elections, ARY News reported.

People in large numbers are casting their votes in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections as polling continues smoothly.

With more than 20,000 tweets under the hashtag of #Balaypethappa is currently the top trend in Pakistan followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s trend of #Sherparthappa.

A three-pronged contest between the PTI, People’s Party and PML-N is expected as the opinion polls suggesting PTI ahead in the contest.

The process of polling will continue without any break till 5 pm.

745361 registered voters in the region are casting their votes at 1160 polling stations set up across the region.

330 candidates in 23 out of 24 constituencies are contesting the elections. Polling in one constituency has been postponed.

Meanwhile, more than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Bolochistan are deployed at their respective polling stations across GB.

