ATC adjourns hearing of Baldia factory fire case till Oct 17

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Wednesday issued a notice to a senior police officer Sajid Sadozai in order to record his statement in the next hearing of Baldia factory fire case, ARY News reported.

The anti-terrorism court conducted the hearing of the factory fire case where prime suspects, Rehman alias Bhola and Zubair alias Charya, were produced before the court.

The lawyers of the prime suspects completed cross-examination of a witness, Inspector Jahanzeb, during the hearing. The court later issued a notice to senior superintendent police Sajid Sadozai in order to record his statement in the next hearing.

Special Public Prosecutor Sajid Mehboob told media that the case has entered into its conclusion phase as only two witnesses, Inspector Janagir and SSP Sajid Sadozai, will have to record their statements before the court. The prosecutor added that a total of 768 witnesses exist in this case.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 17.

The blaze at Ali Enterprises factory in Baldia Town of Karachi on September 11, 2012, had killed at least 258 people in one of Pakistan’s worst industrial disasters.

The case took a new turn in February 2015 when Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, submitted a joint investigation team (JIT) report in the Sindh High Court (SHC), which revealed that the factory was set on fire after its owners failed to pay protection money.

