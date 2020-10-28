Balochistan 20 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

QUETTA: Balochistan health department on Wednesday reported 20 new cases in the province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In past 24 hours, seven more cases of COVID-19 were reported from the educational institutions.

Total number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 15,859 with addition of new cases, provincial health department said.

Overall 838 diagnostic tests were conducted yesterday in Balochistan, according to the statement.

Nineteen more patients of COVID-19 recuperated to health in the province increasing the overall tally of recovered patients to 15,478, according to the health department.

Balochistan’s ratio of active cases of coronavirus has been one percent. Total death toll by novel coronavirus has been 149, the statement said.

Pakistan reported 14 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,759.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 825 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 330,200. Around 29,477 samples were tested on Tuesday.

There are a total of 11,627 active cases of the coronavirus as 311,814 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Overall 611 from total patients under treatment in hospitals across the country, are said to be in critical condition.

On Tuesday evening, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said Pakistan is currently experiencing the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave.

The NCOC has made it mandatory to wear face masks in crowded places and ordered provincial governments for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of the pandemic.

Comments

comments