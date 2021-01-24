Balochistan records 21 fresh coronavirus cases

QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 18,736, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing in the province as the positivity rate of the COVID-19 cases was recorded at 3.52pc during last 24 hours.

Five people are still under treatment at the various hospitals of the province and 13 people have recovered their health during the time.

The number of active cases in Balochistan currently stands at 295, while 193 people have lost their lives to the pandemic so far.

Read more: Pakistan set to approve another Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan has recorded as many as 1,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day with 48 more fatalities.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,594 new cases emerged after 40,285 samples were tested.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that China will provide 500,000 doses of its Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31 and thanked “friend” Beijing for its generosity.

