QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Wednesday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs419billion, ARY News reported.

Presenting the budget in the Balochistan Assembly, provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that more than Rs419billion have been set aside for the next financial year of Balochistan province.

He announced that Rs126 billion rupees have been allocated for development and over 257 billion rupees for non-development expenditures.

The provincial finance minister announced said that over 60 billion rupees have been set aside for the education sector.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that 150 new federal projects would be started in the province while 100 projects with the help of foreign donors.

He announced that provincial government would also get RS 10 billion in the context of gas development surcharge.

Education

Rs60 billion have been set aside for the Education Sector in the provincial budget.

The finance minister announced that Balochistan govt has decided to fill 15998 vacant posts in the Education Dept on merit.

“In Secondary Education sector, 1057 new posts would be created. Around 123 new primary schools, 125 middle schools and 94 high schools would be established and upgraded,” he announced.

He further said that Universities annual grant of Rs 550m has been enhanced to Rs1.5bn, which would be disbursed through Universities’ Finance Commission.

Health

Rs34.18 billion have been allocated for the Health sector in the provincial budget.

The provincial government has announced to create 1019 new jobs in the health sector.

‘At least 21 ‘Emergency and Trauma centers’ are being established in 21 Hospitals along national highways,” he added.

Rs 1.647bn has been allocated for Bolan Medical University.

Law and Order

Rs44.6 billion rupees have been allocated to improve the law and order situation.

Around 1150 new posts would be created in Police and Levies force. Special Protection Unit for 9China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has also been announced.

Gwadar

Rs1billion have been allocated for Gwadar and Quetta safe city projects.

“Reforms have been proposed in police and Levies force. A forensic science lab would be established in capital city Quetta,” said provincial finance minister.

Sports and Tourism

The Balochistan finance minister announced that Rs1.60 billion for sports and tourism have been allocated in the budget.

Rs3bn has been allocated for the construction of Sports Complexes in Divisional HQs. Rs 254.4m allocated for youth convention and talent hunt and scholarships.

Dams

Rs500m have been allocated for construction of new Dams in the province. Rs 500m allocated for construction of Shinzani Dam in Gwadar to cope with the water crisis faced by the people of Gwadar while Rs1.5bn allocated for construction of Bolan Dam.

Film Industry

Rs30m each allocated for Balochistan Film Development fund and establishment of media academy.

Development Sector

Rs126 billion rupees have been allocated for the development sector of the province.

For Urban planning and development, Rs500 million has been committed for the development of Ziarat Town, while for local and rural development, Rs 300 million has been allocated for Sunday bazaars in each district HQ.

Quetta Master Plan

Rs300 million have been allocated for Quetta master plan.

Salaries and Pensions

The finance minister announced a 10pc increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees from BPS 1-16.

The 5pc increase in salary was announced for BPS 17-20 while no increase in salary for BPS 21-22.

The Minimum wage was set Rs. 17500.

Highlights of Budget:

Rs44.6 billion rupees have been allocated to improve the law and order situation.

Rs14.95 billion have been allocated for higher education.

Rs 2.98 billion were allocated for livestock and forests.

Rs34.18 billion have been allocated for Health.

Rs28 billion have been set for water projects in the province

Rs19.7 billion have been allocated for the industry.

Rs1.60 billion for sports and tourism have been allocated in the budget.

