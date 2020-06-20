Balochistan budget 2020-21 to be presented today

QUETTA: Balochistan budget with a total outlay of over R430 billion will be presented in the provincial assembly in Quetta today (Saturday).

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will present the budget during the provincial assembly session.

According to sources Rs320 bn would be earmarked for non-development expenditure while Rs110 billion will be allocated for development expenditure in the budget.

In order to eliminate poverty, as many as 0.6mn youth would be given loans on the easy conditions, while as many as 5,000 new jobs are expected to be offered in the new financial year.

Sources said that Rs 55 billion will be allocated for health sector while Rs 12 billion is likely to be allocated for epidemic diseases. Rs 75 billion will be earmarked for education and Rs 50 billion for law and order.

Sources further informed that Rs 30 billion will be allocated for pensions of retired government employees and Rs 20 billion for agriculture. There is a proposal to increase salaries of government employees by five percent.

