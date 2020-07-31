Web Analytics
Balochistan govt allows businesses to remain open till midnight today

balochitan businesses

QUETTA: Balochistan government has extended the timing of businesses till midnight tonight in the wake of Eidul Adha, which will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial government has allowed continuing businesses at markets and shopping malls till 12:00 midnight, an amended notification was also released in this regard.

The move has been taken after decease in coronavirus cases and Eidul Adha. However, tandoor, dairy shops, medical stores and blood banks will remain open round the clock.

Earlier on Tuesday, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had said that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Balochistan were going down and routine life will return to normalcy soon.

He had said that from overall 22 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, nine patients were in critical condition. He warned of stern action against the people who would violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He had earlier said that new coronavirus cases have dropped by 50 per cent in the province.

