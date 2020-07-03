Balochistan CM urges finding permanent solution of Chaman border closure

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has urged to find a permanent solution to end closure of Chaman border with Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high-level meeting to discuss strategies to end the issue of Chaman border closure on a permanent basis. The meeting was attended by officials of the Balochistan home department and other senior officers.

They also discussed matters related to Afghan transit trade and smuggling of prohibited products.

CM Khan was briefed that approximately 12,000 to 15,000 people were using the border crossing, whereas, 90 per cent of products sent to Afghanistan were brought to Pakistan without paying duties.

He was also apprised that anti-state elements got benefitted of illegal movement and smuggling from the border crossing.

For the assistance of deserving people, it has been decided to provide a financial package under Ehsaas programme for the registered citizens.

Balochistan CM directed to form two committees and said that he will hold meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the issue of Chaman border closure.

It is decided that a committee will be comprised of representatives of political parties of the area. The committee will hold meetings with local traders and people registered for the financial package.

The second committee will work under the supervision of the provincial chief secretary and other members will include concerned officials of the administrative sub-committee.

