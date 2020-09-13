Balochistan concerned over surge, witnessed in COVID-19 cases

QUETTA: Balochistan government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Sunday said that a surge has been witnessed in novel coronavirus cases in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to media government spokesperson said that preparations have been finalized for opening the schools on September 15 in Balochistan.

Shahwani said that a committee has been formed to monitor enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs). He appealed the people to follow the SOPs strictly to avoid infection.

He said regular tests will be conducted after opening of the academic institutions.

The prime minister in his recent visit of Quetta, lauded the performance of the chief minister of Balochistan, he said. “We are determined for development of the province despite limited resources,” Shahwani said.

He said the construction of western route of the CPEC will initiate development in backward areas of the province. “Balochistan will progress with the progress of Gwadar and Makran divisions,” he said.

The spokesperson said that a feasibility report has been prepared to change Karachi-Quetta single track road into a double-track highway.

Commenting on recent Senate by-election in Balochistan Shahwani said that Balochistan Awami Party allotted ticket to the first cousin of Late Mir Hasil Bizinjo. He thanked for support to the BAP candidate in the election.

