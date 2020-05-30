QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said that record 16 people have died from Covid-19 in the province during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Addressing media in Quetta, he said that the province has recorded more than 16,000 coronavirus infections in the last two weeks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Balochistan recorded more than 4,000 cases, of which 3,000 cases were reported in May alone, said Shahwani and added 1400 people have recovered from coronavirus thus far. “The overall recovery rate in the province has increased from 13% to 36 percent”.

He further said that the provincial government has established 71 isolation facilities across Balochistan that can accommodate more than 1,600 patients.

Liaquat Shahwani said that 2,200 patients were in home isolation and no patient is on the ventilator. He announced compensation packages to families of doctors who have passed away from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More: Balochistan to inquire on ’30 likely deaths’ by coronavirus

The spokesperson also lauded the doctors and paramedic staff who have been working round the clock to fight the virus. He once again appealed to people to maintain social distancing and stay at home in order to defeat this deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the government of Balochistan has revised its policy with regard to the data of deaths by COVID-19 in the province to include the deaths at homes likely to be caused by the virus.

Provincial health department has initiated a survey to compile data of deaths at hospitals as well as at homes, officials said. According to provincial health authorities, around 30 people in the province have likely to be died by coronavirus at homes during the past two weeks.

Comments

comments