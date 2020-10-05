COVID-19 active cases in Balochistan dropped, says health deptt

QUETTA: Active cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan have reached to its lowest level, provincial health department said in a report on Monday.

According to provincial health department, 233 more patients of coronavirus recovered yesterday. The ratio of active cases of the virus in Balochistan, have now dropped to four percent.

The tally of total active cases has been 618 in the province, according to the report.

Total 15,399 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan so far and 14,635 patients have recovered to health, the report said.

In educational institutions, 593 tests conducted to diagnose coronavirus yesterday with zero detection of cases, the health department said in its report.

The ratio of active COVID-19 cases going down in Balochistan as the province yesterday announced that it has overall 15,371 confirmed novel coronavirus infections, while 14,402 patients have recovered to health.

Overall 146 patients have died of novel coronavirus in the province till now, the health department said.

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the disease to 6,517.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 29,565 samples were tested for Covid-19 during this period, out of which 644 were declared positive. The number of infections across the country has reached 315,260 with the addition of the new cases.

