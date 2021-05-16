Balochistan eases COVID-19 restrictions on public transport

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions with a notification to the effect, ARY News reported.

The government re-opened public transport movement in the province from today with a condition of 50 percent of the total capacity of passengers in vehicles.

All shops and markets in Balochistan will remain open upto 8:00 PM in the evening from May 17.

The offices in the province will work with 50 pct of total employees, according to the official notification.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to restore the inter-city and intra-city transport from May 16 (today).

Pakistan’s umbrella body to tackle the COVID-19 emergency, expressed its satisfaction over implementation of the SOPs in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial government also announced restoration of all transport from May 16.

The markets and business activities in the province will remain open in the province till 8:00 PM, while the government offices will reopen from May 17 under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), according to an announcement of the provincial home department.

All provincial governments had earlier announced a lockdown during Eid ul Fitr holidays, from May 8 to 16 to contain the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments