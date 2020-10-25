QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the people of Balochistan and Karachi demand that “give respect to vote”, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting at Ayub Stadium in Quetta, Maryam Nawaz said that the real reason behind Balochistan’s problems was that the vote was not given respect.

She said that the PML-N government, in its tenure, had given scholarships to the students of Balochistan in Punjab’s universalities. Maryam Nawaz said that the prevailing government has abolished the scholarships. “The students of Balochistan and Punjab are close to my heart,” she added.

Condemning the publication of blasphemous cartoons to target Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in France, the PML-N vice president said that the sentiments of the Pakistani nation were hurt after depictions of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) were projected onto the public buildings in the country.

Addressing the PDM Quetta rally, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked people of Quetta and Balochistan to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties in order to restore “real” democracy.

The PPP leader said that people of Balochistan living in miserable condition despite having plenty of natural resources.

“What kind of democracy is this where no one including media and people are not free,” he said and added that nation wanted freedom from poverty, elimination of inflation and are demanding to restore “real” democracy.

