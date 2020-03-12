QUETTA: Following the 22 cases of novel coronavirus reported in Pakistan, the Balochistan government on Thursday announced to extend the holidays of all educational institutes till March, 31 ARY News reported.

According to Balochistan minister for education, all the public and private educational institutes will remain closed till March 31.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by provincial education minister Yar Muhammad Rind. The move comes after a 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with novel coronavirus at a Quetta hospital on Tuesday.

Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, said the boy who arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border last night tested positive for the disease at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

He hailed from Dadu district of Sindh province.

Earlier the schools in Balochistan were scheduled to reopen after winter vacation on March 15.

It must be noted that the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan reaches 22 after one more case emerged in Gilgit-Baltistan today.

A 31-year-old man in Shigar district has tested positive for coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan focal person on coronavirus confirmed on Thursday.

