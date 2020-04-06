Web Analytics
Balochistan govt extends coronavirus lockdown till April 21

QUETTA: Amid growing number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan, the provincial government has decided to extend the lockdown till April 21, ARY News reported.

According to notification issued by the Balochistan government, the existing restrictions have been extended for two weeks across the province.

Earlier today, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had confirmed that 31 more people had covered from the COVID-19 in the province.

CM Jam Kamal Khan had taken  to Twitter saying at least 31 more patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had made a full recovery in Balochistan and discharged from hospital.

Read More: 31 more patients recover from coronavirus in Balochistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally had jumped to 3277 cases as 397 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard  maintained by the federal ministry of health had shown.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus had jumped to 50.

 

