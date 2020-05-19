Balochistan extends lockdown till June 2

QUETTA: Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Balochistan government on Tuesday extended the ongoing smart lockdown till 2nd of June, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, shops will remain open from 3 am to 5 pm during the holy month of Ramazan. Tandoors, medical stores and shops of dairy product will be exempted from the restrictions.

“All public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will continue to be banned.”

After the holy month of Ramazan, markets will remain open from 8 am to 6pm across the province, read the statement.

Earlier on May 5, Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had announced that provincial govt had decided to extend lockdown for 15 more days.

“Following the increase in coronavirus cases, Balochistan has extended its lockdown until May 19 in order to control the spread of coronavirus,” he had said while addressing a press conference.

Liaquat Shahwani had said that the coronavirus was spreading at an alarming rate in the province and the death rate had also increased.

“In order to control the coronavirus, effective measures such as social distancing and isolation should be practiced,” he had said and added the number of locally-transmitted cases in the province was increasing.

