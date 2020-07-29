Balochistan govt extends timing of markets, shopping malls

QUETTA: Balochistan government has extended the timing of businesses for two hours after recording a decline in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial government has allowed continuing businesses at markets and shopping malls between 9:00 am to 12:00 midnight after reducing the lockdown measures up to two hours.

A notification was also released in this regards.

Earlier on Tuesday, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had said that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Balochistan were going down and routine life will return to normalcy soon.

He had said that from overall 22 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, nine patients were in critical condition. He warned of stern action against the people who would violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He had earlier said that new coronavirus cases have dropped by 50 per cent in the province.

