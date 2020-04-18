Use of face masks declared mandatory in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has declared wearing a mask mandatory for the citizens in a move to control over the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Balochistan governemnt spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, the citizens have been urged to wear mask or to cover their faces with any cloth in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

“This will help the government in controlling over the pandemic”, Shahwani said and added that strict action would be taken, if any citizen was found violating the government orders.

Yesterday, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government had confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases reached 335 in the province after two more tested positive.

Liaquat Shahwani, in his Twitter message, had confirmed that the latest tally of coronavirus cases of the province up to 335. He said that two persons have been detected with COVID-19 infection.

Shahwani detailed that the provincial health authorities have conducted overall 43 tests and 41 people were tested negative for the disease.

