Balochistan fishermen warned against stormy conditions

KARACHI: The Met Office has warned of stormy conditions in Balochistan causing high tidal waves in the coastal belt.

Fisheries department of Balochistan, following the rough weather alert, has warned fishermen of Gwadar and Pasni against venturing into the deep sea from Saturday (today) to Monday.

The department has warned fishermen to observe caution before going into the sea.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier predicted gusty winds in Balochistan’s Makran costal belt and surrounding areas. Moreover, windy weather in Pishin, Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaghi, Kharan and Panjgur.

A windy weather would also prevail in Karachi, the PMD had said in its weather forecast.

According to the weather report the wind speed has been measured at 18 to 20 kilometers per hour currently, which could enhance to 35 to 40 kilometers per hour.

The visibility range has also restricted to two to three kilimeters in Karachi due to dusty winds.

The weather department in an earlier report said that a weather system will enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night.

The westerly wave will bring gutsy Siberian winds with a speed from 22 to above 30 kilometres per hour.

