Balochistan to get 40pc of gas revenue

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal government has agreed to give 40 per cent of gas revenue to Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the province will get around Rs6 billion per annum as gas revenue after approving the proposal.

Officials of the power department said that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Balochistan government will ink an accord in this regard soon. The provincial government will be given 40 per cent revenue of the gas produced from Sui gas field.

PPL will also pay Rs20 billion arrears to Balochistan government after the agreement, said the officials.

Read More: Govt to push for changes in NFC award, 18th Amendment: sources

Earlier on April 26, in a major development, the federal government had decided to revisit the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and 18th amendment.

According to sources, the federal government had contacted several political parties for the key changes in the NFC award and 18th amendment.

Some political parties had assured support to the Centre for the changes in the NFC award and the 18th amendment, sources had added.

