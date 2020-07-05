Balochistan govt takes action against fake domicile holders

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said on Sunday that the provincial government has initiated action against fake domicile holders and suspended 400 unverified local domicile certificates, ARY News reported.

CM Balochistan in a Tweet said that Mastung Deputy Commissioner has cancelled domiciles of 400 people who had obtained jobs in the federal government departments on Balochistan’s quota.

Mastung Deputy Commissioner cancelled domiciles of 400 people who had obtained jobs in the federal government departments on Balochistan’s quota. This is the first decision of its kind and for the first time in Balochistan any Government taken such a step. pic.twitter.com/OcRFz2R953 — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) July 4, 2020

“This is the first decision of its kind and for the first time in Balochistan any government has taken such a step,” he wrote in a Tweet.

The move was initiated after the Sindh government earlier this month constituted a high-powered committee to probe the issuance of allegedly fraudulent domiciles to non-residents of the province.

The inquiry committee probing into fake domicile scandal on Saturday had sent its report to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah which declared deputy commissioners ‘responsible’.

Deputy commissioners have been declared ‘responsible’ for the preparation and issuance of fake domiciles by the inquiry committee and sought to introduce more strict rules for Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC).

The committee also urged the provincial government to immediately the employees who have managed to get jobs on the basis of fake domiciles. It is demanded to hold a separate high-level inquiry to scrutinise domiciles issued during the last 10 years.

Earlier on June 3, the federal government had approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, demanding him to launch a probe into fake domiciles issue in the Sindh province.

