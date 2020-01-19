Balochistan govt prepares as cold weather to intensify in province

QUETTA: The cold weather will further test the people living in Balochistan province as met authorities predicted more snow and rainfall in the upper and northern parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial government has however prepared itself for the upcoming harsh weather conditions as it finalized arrangements to deal with the situation.

The provincial telecommunication and works departments have transported all necessary machinery alongside the main highways in the province to deal with the possible rain and snowfall.

“The government has also deployed 1800 government officials along with the necessary machinery in the 10 sensitive districts of the province to deal with the situation,” the provincial government said.

It said that 94 tractors and 20 cranes were also hired for the purpose.

As per weather prediction on January 15, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall over hills at isolated places in Baltistan.

Fog is likely to prevail in plains of Punjab and Sindh during the morning and night hours.

The minimum temperature in Karachi has been recorded 9.5 o Celsius, while the maximum temperature in the city will remain between 21 – 23 o Celsius, according to the weather report.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of Balochistan while very cold in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Chaman and Mastung.

The mercury dropped to below the freezing point in Quetta and most of other districts of Balochistan with the recent spell of snowfall and rainfall in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very cold in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Light rain with snowfall expected over hills in Gilgit-Baltistan with very cold and cloudy weather.

Today lowest temperature recorded at Kalam -14°Celsius, Skardu, Kalat -13°C, Parachinar, Quetta -10°Celsius, Bagrote -08°C, Hunza -07°C, Malamjabba, Chitral, Dir -05°Celsius, Dalbandin and Chillas -03°Celsius.

