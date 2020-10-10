Balochistan have 213 active cases of COVID-19: health deptt

QUETTA: The tally of active cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan has dropped to 213 cases, a spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department said on Saturday.

In a statement, provincial health department said that 98 percent coronavirus patients have recovered to health in Balochistan. The number of recuperated patients across the province has been 15,139, health department said.

In last 24 hours 18 cases of novel coronavirus were reported across the province in 1245 diagnostic tests, health department spokesperson said.

Total count of coronavirus cases has reached to 15,498 after detection of 18 new infections in Balochistan.

Overall 146 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Balochistan, as no fatility reported in last 24 hours, according to the statement.

The death rate of COVID-19 patients in Balochistan remained one percent, health department spokesperson said.

Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,558.

As many as 33,365 samples were tested during this period, out of which 671 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 318,266 with the addition of 671 new cases. There are 8,646 active Covid-19 cases as 303,061 patients have recuperated from the disease.

More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted in the country so far. 475 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Yesterday, the NCOC observed that the coronavirus situation can become critical if SOPs are violated by wedding halls and rolled out a set of new guidelines for them to prevent the resurgence of cases. As per the new SOPs, only 300 guests inside the halls and 500 guests for the outdoor function will be allowed. The duration of ceremonies has also been reduced to two hours.

