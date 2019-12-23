QUETTA: Balochistan authorities have decided to increase budget for government-run hospitals and administrative powers of medical superintendents (MS), ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was finalised in a meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal with health department’s high-ups to discuss budgetary matters, manpower, financial and administrative issues, medicines and machinery.

The participants of the meeting agreed over increasing budget of the hospitals, as well as powers of the medical superintendents (MS) besides transferring authorities to the lower-level management.

Jam Kamal expressed sorrow over delay in health funds worth Rs22 billion allocated for Balochistan province. He urged health officers to make amendment in medicine purchase policy, establishment of cardiac unit in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) and Sheikh Zayed hospitals in Quetta and scheduling of routine session of health department after every two weeks.

It has been decided to establish a committee for finalising amendments in health-related laws and regulations.

