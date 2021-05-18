Balochistan postpones annual examinations of FA, FSc

QUETTA: Amid the third wave of coronavirus in the province, the Balochistan government on Tuesday postponed the annual examination of FA and FSc, ARY News reported.

The intermediate examinations were scheduled to take place on May 25, which now have been postponed. According to the control examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Balochistan, the examinations have been postponed due to the third wave of the coronavirus.

It was further stated that the examination can be held in the month of June but the final date in this context will be announced later.

It is to be noted that educational institutions across the country are closed until May 23 to contain virus spread.

On March 18, the federal government had postponed all examinations including those of boards and the Cambridge system till June 1 due to the situation that emerged after coronavirus.

This was announced by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

The education minister had said the foreign institutions, as well as domestic boards, are bound to implement the government’s decisions. He said if the situation improves, the examination boards may conduct the postponed exams between 1st June and 15th July.

