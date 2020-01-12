Balochistan receives heavy rain, snowfall amid very cold weather

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan receiving rain and snowfall while the met office has forecast chances of rain with occasional gusty winds in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Minimum temperature in Karachi went down to 06-08 degree Celsius on Saturday night.

The port city experiencing gusty winds with wind speed 46 kilometers per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

A westerly weather system has entered in Sindh under its influence the city will likely to receive light rain or drizzle on Sunday (today).

A spell of very cold weather expected to begin from Monday (tomorrow) and will likely to continue until January 22, the weather report said.

The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to plunge to five to six degree Celsius on the nights of January 15 and 17, according to the weather report.

Five passenger vehicles stranded at Kaachar area of Mashkel in Balochistan due to heavy rainfall. The vehicles carrying more than 25 passengers including women and children, reports said.

Moreover, snowfall blocked the highway from Mehtarzai to Zhob and several vehicles have stranded in the severe cold weather at the inter-provincial highway with dozens of passengers including women and children.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that the work has been underway to open the highway for traffic.

The met office has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over hills in Balochistan’s districts of Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibbi, Loralai, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Makran, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech and Gawadar. Heavy fall is expected in Gawadar, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Turbat, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Awaran during Saturday (Night) and Sunday. Heavy snowfall is also expected in districts of Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin during the period, the weather department said.

Cloudy weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Sunday. However, rain is expected in districts of Bahawalpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, D.G. Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Multan, Jhang,Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Chakwal, Lahore, Attock and Rawalpindi.

According to the PMD report rain occurred at scattered places in districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , while at isolated places in Jocobabad, Murree, Chakwal, Joharabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during past 24 hours.

Snowfall is also recorded in Ziarat, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Bagrot, Skardu and Parachinar.

Rainfall(mm):Balochistan: Turbat 56, Pasni 40, Panjgur 25, Ormara 23, Quetta (Samangli 18, City 14), Kalat 13, Jiwani 11, Zhob 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 18, Parachinar 06, Balakot 05, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 03, Dir ( Upper 03, Lower 01), Dorsh 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrot 05, Gupis , Skardu 03, Gilgit 01, Punjab: Murree 03, Bhakkar 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 02, Airport 01), Garhi Dupata 01.

Snowfall(inches): Ziarat 09, Malam Jabba 07, Kalam, Bagrot 02, Skardu, Parachinar 01.

Today’s recorded Lowest minimum Temperatures (°C): Skardu -13, Astore -10°Celsius, Gupis, Bagrote -09°C, Parachianr -07°C, Hunza -05, Gilgit, Malamjabba, Kalam -04°Celsius and Gilgit -03°C.

