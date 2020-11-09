Balochistan govt announces to release salaries before Diwali

QUETTA: In a bid to facilitate the Hindu community, the Balochistan government on Monday announced to release salaries and pensions of the employees belonging to the community before the Diwali festival, ARY News reported.

The provincial government also announced a three-day public holiday for the employees belonging to the Hindu community on the occasion. Diwali will be observed from November 14 to 16 in the country.

Diwali is a five-day colorful annual festival of the Hindu community which involves lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers.

During the festival, the people decorate their houses and keep the windows open to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, PM Imran had said, “Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.”

