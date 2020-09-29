Balochistan reports 12 more cases of COVID-19 in schools

QUETTA: Health officials have detected 12 more cases of novel coronavirus at educational institutions of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

With the latest detection of the COVID-19 cases, the number of total cases reported at the educational institutions of the province now stands at 525.

The health department has conducted 5,659 tests so far to monitor the virus in schools and other educational institutions.

Spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani earlier said that primary schools in the province will remain closed for 15 more days.

Expressing his views in ARY News’ talk show Bakhabar Savera, Liaquat Shahwani had said the decision of delaying the reopening of primary schools in province has been taken after spike in coronavirus cases.

Recently the NCOC had granted permission to enter into the second phase of reopening schools for secondary students across the country.

The academic sessions of secondary students from Class VI to Class VIII resumed in Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces from September 23.

After a pause of seven months, all public and private schools have reopened for grades one to eight. Strict implementation of SOPs was also ensured at entry points of schools.

Sindh’s education minister Saeed Ghani had earlier announced opening of the schools from September 28.

Comments

comments