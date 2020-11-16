QUETTA: Balochistan health officials have announced 14 more cases of COVID-19 in the province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

Total count of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 16,421 after detection of 14 new cases in Balochistan, a spokesperson of provincial health department said in a statement.

Two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Balochistan’s academic institutions in last 24 hours.

Thirty-five more patients were recovered in the province increasing the tally of recuperated patients to 15,887.

The death toll by COVID-19 in Balochistan has been 156, according to the health department report.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the country as 2,128 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 359,032.The number of active cases has soared to 28,048. 19 more people succumbed to the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,160.

A total of 29,511 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 323,824 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 4,950,561 samples have been tested thus far.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 155,680 cases, Punjab 110,450, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 42,370, Balochistan 16,407, Islamabad 24,218, Gilgit Baltistan 4,452, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5,455.

