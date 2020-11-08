Balochistan reports 14 more novel coronavirus cases

QUETTA: Balochistan health officials have announced 14 more cases of COVID-19 in the province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Total count of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 16,055 after detection of 14 new cases in Balochistan, a spokesperson of provincial health department said in a statement.

Three more patients were recovered, leaving 218 active cases in Balochistan, spokesperson said.

Provincial health department said that 98 percent coronavirus patients have recovered to health in Balochistan.

The death toll by COVID-19 in Balochistan has been 154, according to the health department report. The death rate by the disease remained at one percent of the total cases, officials said.

The health department has reported overall 759 infections of coronavirus in provincial educational institutions.

Pakistan reported 25 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,968.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,436 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 343,189. Around 32,350 samples were tested.

There are a total of 17,804 active cases of the coronavirus in the country as 318,417 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 149,542 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 106,577 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 40,397, Balochistan 16,055, Islamabad 21,557, Gilgit Baltistan 4,358 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,703.

