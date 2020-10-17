Balochistan reports 23 new cases of novel coronavirus

QUETTA: Balochistan Health Department has announced 23 more cases of COVID-19 in province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The tally of active cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan has dropped to 199 cases, a spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department said.

The health officials conducted 1063 tests in Balochistan in last 24 hours finding 23 positive cases of novel coronavirus.

Total count of coronavirus cases has reached to 15,644 after detection of 23 new infections in Balochistan, spokesperson said.

Provincial health department said that 98 percent coronavirus patients have recovered to health in Balochistan. The death rate by the disease remained at one percent of the total cases with overall 146 deaths by COVID-19, health department said.

Moreover, 13 people died from coronavirus-related complications in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,638.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 641 fresh infections surfaced when 32,465 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 322,452.

Around 306,640 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 805 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. There are a total of 9,174 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Of the total patients under treatment, 567 are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 39,43,734 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,474 cases, Punjab 101,425, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,565, Balochistan 15,644, Islamabad 17,913, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,398, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,033 cases of COVID-19.

